Ex-Chiefs, Pirates striker opens up about witchcraft in football

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs former striker Bongani Ndulula has spoken out about witchcraft that happens in football, stating that some players would use muti against each other in a battle for a position in the team.

A former Bafana Bafana striker, who also played for the likes of Bloemfontein Celtic, AmaZulu FC and Blackburn Rovers in the amateur leagues, Ndulula had his fair share of injuries in his career, keeping him out of the field for some time which he says were mostly caused by witchcraft.

The striker went on to recall an incident while he was playing at AmaZulu, where he would constantly have to play using a sponge inside his soccer boots because of the constant pains he would feel whenever he wore them.

“It is tough, it‘s tough in football. They bewitch you so much, you end up looking like you can’t play football at all. You get bewitched by the one sitting next you. The bewitching will make you miss the ball on the line. You end up asking yourself how it happened,” said Ndulula during his interview with TK of TK Sollutions channel on Youtube.

“At AmaZulu, my foot was in endless pain. Once I put on soccer boots and step on the pitch, the pain would start under my foot. The pain would only vanish when I put on my normal shoes after the game. I used to put a sponge inside the boot (to ease off the pain).”

Ndulula, who is now 32 years old, has not played competitive football since his spell with Chiefs ended in 2016. The Eastern Cape born player was then said to have signed with Chippa United next, but, the deal ended up collapsing.

The striker has been vowing to return to action in the last couple of years, but, his efforts to find a new team have become fruitless so far.