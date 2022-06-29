Spurs introduce new innovation to attract supporters to their home games

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Cape Town Spurs have come up with a new innovation in their quest to attract big crowds for their home games next season.

Spurs ply their trade in the GladAfrica Championship and have made it clear that they want to win automatic promotion to the DStv Premiership next season.

And as one of the ways to ensure that they have more supporters in the stands to cheer on the lads, they have introduced a season ticket system that does not involve buying the actual ticket.

“Our first signing of the season is you (the supporter),” wrote the Western Cape side on their official Twitter wall.

“The No. 12 jersey is dedicated to you, Urban Warriors.Pre-order the new home jersey, personalise it with your name and the number 12 and gain access to our home games this season.”

The club’s team manager, Shooz Mekuto, who has been with the club since its days as Ajax Cape Town as communications manager then, says the supporters are their 12th man on the field.

“To all Cape Town Spurs Warriors, I am so excited for the new season that is upon us. We have a very important signing that we are making – you, the fan.

“You will be the 12th man on the field. You will be the most important signing that we are making for the season. As Cape Town Spurs we have dedicated this jersey number 12 which you can have with your own name and number 12 on the back.

“This gives you access to all our home games. As Cape Town Spurs we dedicate to all those who buy the jersey free entrance into our games. We know how important you are to us as a supporter.”

The Urban Warriors are expected to start revealing their new players that they have signed on Wednesday. But it is already known that they will have Boitumelo Radiopane on loan from Orlando Pirates.

Radiopane is seen as a perfect fit to replace Abednigo Mosiathlaga who has joined Sekhukhune United in the DStv Premiership.