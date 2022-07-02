AmaZulu snap up former Sundowns midfielder Maluleka

Khaya Ndubane

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder George Maluleka has joined AmaZulu ahead of the new season.



ALSO READ: Royal AM unveil four new signings

The 33-year-old joins Usuthu as a free agent, having parted ways with Sundowns when his contract expired last month.



AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu on has confirmed that Maluleka has signed a two-year deal, with an option to extend for a further year.

Maluleka is a decorated midfielder who has won a treble with Sundowns last season – the DStv Premiership, MTN8 and the Nedbank Cup.



His stay at Sundowns, however, was not that successful on the playing fields as he only made 19 appearances in his two seasons with the Brazilians, having joined them from Chiefs in 2020.