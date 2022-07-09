New Royal AM player abandons training amid confusion over signing

Sibongiseni Gumbi

There seems to be some confusion related to new Royal AM signing Khethukuthula Ndlovu, whose agent claims he is still a Swallows player.

Ndlovu was among the new players announced by Royal AM last weekend along with their new coach Khabo Zondo. But Ndlovu has not been to training with the Pietermaritzburg based side since then.

According to a report by SABC Sport, Ndlovu’s representatives claim the player is yet to sign with Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize’s side, even though he did present himself for a photoshoot and unveiling.

The SABC Sport report also quotes a letter from Royal AM lawyer Leruma Thobejane to Ndlovu and his representatives regarding his absence from the team and warning of consequences of such actions.

“Swallows FC entered into a sale agreement with Royal AM FC, in terms of which Royal AM FC purchased the player Mr K Ndlovu. One of the material terms of the sale agreement is that Mr K Ndlovu’s employment contract with Swallows FC is transferred to Royal AM FC.

“Swallows FC issued a clearance in respect of Mr K Ndlovu, which is in possession with (sic) Royal AM FC,” reads the letter in part.

“Mr Ndlovu is therefore once more officially notified that his failure to report for duty at Royal AM FC is in violation of his employment contract, and this letter serves as a further demand for Mr Ndlovu to report for duty at Royal AM FC.”

Ndlovu was part of the deal which involved three players which Swallows were expected to sell to Royal AM. They are Ndlovu, Ruzaigh Gamildien and Dillon Solomons. The latter, however, pulled out and has since joined Kaizer Chiefs. ,

The initial deal would have seen Ndumiso Mabena go the other way, but that deal collapsed after Solomons went against it.

Royal AM’s chief executive Sinky Mnisi then went on radio and claimed they would contest Solomons’ deal with Chiefs. But they are yet to launch a case.