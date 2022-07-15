Bafana through to Cosafa Cup Plate final after Madagascar win

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Bafana Bafana reached the Plate final of the Cosafa Cup after beating Madagascar 2-1 in the semi-finals at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday afternoon.



Goals from Keletso Sifama and Chumani Butsaka gave South Africa a much needed boost following their disappointing penalty shootout loss to Mozambique in the quarterfinals of the competition earlier this week.

The scorers had combined with the first goal, which was scored by Sifama in the first half. Butsaka then turned from provider to scorer in the second half, with the Malagasy only replying with a solo goal.



It was a balanced affair from the two sides in the early stages of the game, but Madagascar looked more threatening as they managed to take several shots at goals.

The Malagasy’s most attacks were coming from the right side of attack, where Racool was operating. The winger would cut inside or bring in some crosses from the right side of the flank, but Bafana were able to clear away the danger while some of his attempts went off target.

Bafana looked good on the ball with some promising touches, but the final pass was always letting them down as they tried to penetrate their opponents on the flanks, but their efforts weren’t fruitful.

It was only after 20 minutes where things looked promising, with Butsaka and Sifama combining well which led to the opening goal of the tie thanks to a well taken shot by Kaizer Chiefs striker Sifama, which was enough to put Bafana in the driver’s seat going into the break.

South Africa looked eager to wrap up the game in the second half and they could have got the second with just eight minutes of play when Sifama’s pass found Zuko Mdunyelwa, but the right-back took his shot over the crossbar.

Having been introduced into the game as a substitute, Boitumelo Radiopane would make an assist for Butsaka, who scored Bafana’s second goal with five minutes left of play. However, Madagascar were able to get a consolation goal minutes later through Cliver Rafanomazentsoa to make it 2-1, but the goal came a little bit too late as they ran out of time to find the equaliser.