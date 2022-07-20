Swallows snap up Chiefs duo on loan

Khaya Ndubane

Kaizer Chiefs have announced that Lebogang Lesako and Darrel Matsheke have joined Swallows FC on season-long loan deals.



The duo, who were promoted to the Chiefs senior side in the 2020/21 season, spent last season on loan at Motsepe Foundation Championship side Uthongathi.



They returned to Chiefs during the current pre-season, but Amakhosi have now announced that the two will spend next season with the Birds.

Player Updates



Chiefs and Swallows have developed some sort of working relationship over the last couple of seasons.



The relationship started during the Birds’ time in the first division when Chiefs loaned them players like Given Thibedi and Itumeleng Shopane who helped the Birds get promotion to the elite league in 2020. Thibedi eventually moved to Swallows on a permanent deal.



Chiefs recently signed Dillan Solomons, George Matlou and Kamohelo Mahlatsi from Swallows.