Klate proud and happy to be coaching Chippa United

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Daine Klate has described his new Chippa United coaching job as a proud moment for him because it is a team from the Eastern Cape.



This is Klate’s first coaching job at senior level, with the former Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United winger having been in charge of the Chilli Boys’ reserve team.

The 36-year-old knows coaching Chippa will come with a lot of pressure, especially with the chairman of the club Siviwe Mpengesi known for firing coaches if the results are not forthcoming.

“This is huge for me and it feels great to be coaching a club from my own province. I want to make the people of Eastern Cape happy, especially the club’s fans. I know that it is not going to be an easy task, but I am hoping that I will be able to make a difference at the club. There is a lot of pressure, but pressure is always there in football. I am just going to take things easy and just make sure that I do my job well,” said the Chippa coach.

“I want to thank the chairman for trusting me with this job and I am happy that I got this opportunity. I want to learn as much as I can and grow as a coach.”

Chippa has made a number of new signings ahead of the 2022/23 DStv Premiership season and looking at his squad, the Chippa coach is happy with the personnel in the team and says he is looking forward to the start of the new season.

“We made a lot of signings for the new season and we believe that the players we brought to the club will help us. We have assembled a very good team and we have been working very hard to get ready for the start of the season.”