Sekhukhune looking for maximum points against Swallows

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Sekhukhune United defender Sello Motsepe says the team has to approach the game against Swallows FC with a winning mentality.

Babina Noko and the Birds are set to meet in a DStv Premiership encounter at the Dobsonville Stadium on Tuesday.



Sekhukhune held Mamelodi Sundowns to a 1-1 draw at Peter Mokaba Stadium last weekend and Motsepe wants to see Babina Noko approaching the game against Swallows the same way they approached the Sundowns match.



“They (Swallows) have been doing so well, they are a good team and we respect them. We have a game plan for the match, so, I feel like we just need to keep on working hard and approach the game with the same mentality we had against Sundowns which is not to fear but to go there with one mentality of getting maximum points,” said the defender.

Sekhukhune are eager to get a victory against the Birds, with the club from Limpopo having only secured one win, two draws and one loss in their opening four games of the campaign.



They are currently 10th on the league standings with five points.

Swallows, meanwhile, have not had a convincing start to the season with the Soweto based club registering one win, one draw and two losses from their four matches. They are sitting in 12th spot on the log with four points.

Looking at their previous results last campaign, Sekhukhune won the first round by 1-0 and Swallows were able to get a victory in their second meeting by the same score-line.