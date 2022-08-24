Misfiring Pirates face Gallants test at Orlando

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates face another stern test in the DStv Premiership when they host Marumo Gallants at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.

Gallants are unbeaten so far this season, having drawn all four of their opening league matches.



Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi is expecting a tough clash against Bahlabane Ba Ntwa, but says Bucs need to get maximum points in this clash because they are playing at home.

“You can’t do anything tactically on the field, it is just the analysis of the opponents. It is a unique team with dynamic players, very experienced even though it is not noticeable. But Pirates are playing at home, we just have to be adaptable in what they are doing,” said Ncikazi.

“We just have to create chances the way we have been doing, but take them. If we play to our offensive strength and convert the chances we will take the three points.”

Pirates have not been convincing in the opening stages of the season, with a lot of question marks on the strength of their squad and if they will be able to compete for silverware with the club having gone on recruitment drive again this campaign.

But after five games, the Bucs have registered two wins, two draws and one loss, which sees the club sitting in third place on the league standings with eight points.