Tembo disappointed with Sekhukhune’s defending after Swallows loss

Kaitano Tembo was left disappointed with his Sekhukhune United charges after giving away a 1-0 lead against Swallows FC and ended up losing the DStv Premiership clash 2-1 at Dobsonville Stadium on Wednesday.

The Limpopo-based outfit got a better start into the game with last season’s second highest top-scorer Victor Letsoalo finding the back of the net in the 27th minute to give the away side the lead. But, Swallows replied through Mwape Musonda just before half-time and with only 10 minutes left Musonda completed his brace and sealed the win for Swallows.

“I thought we started well, in the first 35 minutes, we were getting into good areas and we created a few good opportunities, that’s why we took the lead. We also scored a very good goal, quite happy for Victor for getting off the mark,” said Tembo in his post-match analysis.

“But I think after that we crumbled, especially after the goal. Because we gave away a goal which I believe we could have defended better. In the second half we didn’t create enough (chances) to be honest, also conceding a goal from a cross which we knew was their strength and we needed to defend well there. So, we need to go back and work because there is still a lot of work that needs to be done.”

With the victory, Swallows jumped to seventh place on the league table with seven points after five games, whereas Sekhukhune are in 11th spot having collected five points from the same number of matches.