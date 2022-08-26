Mokwena: We don’t force teams to sell us players

Ntokozo Gumede

Mamelodi Sundowns co-head coach Rhulani Mokwena does not agree with the narrative that suggests that Downs are weakening the league, particularly rivals SuperSport United, who they have taken so many players from.

Over the last five seasons, the league title has found comfort at Sundowns’ base, Chloorkop as they have enjoyed unparalleled success in the league.

“This thing does not start now, it has been an on-going thing with Sundowns. The clubs also have the right to enter into these negotiations and discussions with Sundowns. It is their prerogative to not make the agreement. And if they do make the agreement, then they feel that they are being crippled afterwards… well, no one forced them to sign these agreements,” said Mokwena.

“I know how experienced the SuperSport management is. Stanley Matthews (SuperSport CEO) is someone who I have huge respect for and he knows exactly how to run his club. Who are we to sit here to dictate how SuperSport must do their business? At the end of the day people do what is best for them,” he added.

“Our focus is on coaching the team and putting on a good structure in the team and making sure that we have the best squad on the pitch.

Teboho Mokoena of Mamelodi Sundowns, who also joined from SuperSport United. Picture: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix

One player who recently joined Masandawana from Matsatsantsa A Pitori is Ronwen Williams, who has manned the goals in all of Downs’ five DStv Premiership games. Mokwena would not be drawn into committing that Williams is the first preference when it comes to goalkeepers ahead of Denis Onyango, Kennedy Mweene and Reyaad Pieterse.

“Imagine the level of disrespect if we just say Ronwen must walk into the team. We’ve got two of the most recognized goalkeepers on the continent in Kennedy Mweene and Denis Onyango,” added Mokwena.

“What helps us at Sundowns is competition and that is football. There is always competition for places and they all know that they have to fight for positions and therefore we are not in the space where we have someone who is a guaranteed starter.

“At the moment Ronwen has done exceptionally well under the circumstances with the pressure on him to come and perform, to try and keep his position as the national team goalkeeper and that means he has to play at Sundowns. He came knowing that he is going to compete against the league’s best goalkeepers and unfortunately only one can play.”