Players to watch in Royal AM vs Orlando Pirates MTN8 clash

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

The battle for a place in the semi-finals of the MTN8 semi-finals will be the order of the day when Royal AM host Orlando Pirates at Chatsworth Stadium on Saturday.

Reaching the semi-finals of the Wafa Wafa tournament will be a huge step closer to silverware for both sides, and anything is possible in cup competitions.

However, Pirates and Royal AM clashes always bring some entertainment, and these games should not be any different, especially since it’s a knock-out tie.

Here, we look at three players from both sides who might be influential to help their respective team to reach semi-finals.

Players to watch.

Royal AM: