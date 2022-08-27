Players to watch in Royal AM vs Orlando Pirates MTN8 clash

The battle for a place in the semi-finals of the MTN8 semi-finals will be the order of the day when Royal AM host Orlando Pirates at Chatsworth Stadium on Saturday.
Reaching the semi-finals of the Wafa Wafa tournament will be a huge step closer to silverware for both sides, and anything is possible in cup competitions.
However, Pirates and Royal AM clashes always bring some entertainment, and these games should not be any different, especially since it’s a knock-out tie.
Here, we look at three players from both sides who might be influential to help their respective team to reach semi-finals.
Players to watch.
Royal AM:
- Thabo Matlaba
The former Pirates captain was the instigator behind Royal AM’s come-back in the two team’s meeting last season as he scored cracker of a goal with the game ending 2-2.
- Andre de Jong
De Jong has hit the road running in his first stint with Royal AM and has proved to be quite a key player for the club with three goals already this season.
- Ricardo Nascimento
With vast of experience, the Brazilian will have to make sure that he keeps things solid at the back and help stop dangerous Pirates attacks.
Orlando Pirates:
- Zakhele Lepasa
The striker is yet to score this season, but his contribution to the club proved to be immense in his first in the last game as he helped Bucs secure a win against Marumo Gallants.
- Olisa Ndah
With Tapelo Xoki doubtful for the match, Ndah will surely responsible to take over the center-back role. The Nigerian has proved to be a consistent player and his smart play with long balls to launch attacks will be helpful for Pirates.
- Goodman Mosele.
Mosele is able to take control of the midfield, and his ball distribution will be vital for Bucs’ attacks.
The kick-off this game is at 6pm.