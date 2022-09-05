‘We all have to do our job,’ says Kwinika on Khune’s effect at Chiefs

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs defender Zitha Kwinika says it should not matter who is minding the goals and as defenders they must just do their job and protect the goalkeeper.

Kwinika said this when he was asked about the influence that Chiefs captain Itumeleng Khune brings to the team.

The veteran keeper has played in Chiefs last two games and looks to have boosted the team’s defence which has been a worry since the season started.

Individual defensive mistakes had been a problem for Chiefs but Khune looks to have come in with some confidence. The mistakes have been limited in the last two games.

“The return of Khune… I think it could have been Khune, it could have been Brandon or Bruce on the day and anything can happen in football,” said Kwinika after Chiefs’ goalless draw against AmaZulu last weekend.

“He did bring experience, communication and that played a role in the team (doing well). But it should never be about who is behind me.

“I think that, for me personally, didn’t play a role because if any goalkeeper concedes it could be because of our mistakes and not because they are not good keepers and what not,” explained Kwinika.

The former Stellenbosch defender has played in all seven games Chiefs have played so far this season. And he says are committed to changing the club’s fortunes.

“We want to be the generation that changes the course. That’s playing in our minds now, we know that if we can do that we can make the Khosi Nation proud and happy again,” said Kwinika.

“Pressure is part of the game, football is pressure. There is pressure on a daily basis. When we train there is pressure.

“It is pressure because our work is based on performance unlike in some jobs where you can relax the whole week and cover the ground on a Thursday for example.

“Here when I train, if I make a mistake that could lead me to not getting a place in the team on the weekend,” adds Kwinika.

Chiefs’ next DStv Premiership game is against Marumo Gallants whose coach Romain Folz has resigned after a squabble with management on Sunday in Polokwane.