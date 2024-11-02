Kaizer Chiefs looking for revenge against Sundowns in Cup tie

"We will do everything in our power to win in front of our amazing fans,” Nabi said.

Kaizer Chiefs will be seeking revenge against Mamelodi Sundowns when the sides meet in a Carling Knockout clash at a sold-out FNB Stadium on this evening (kick-off is at 6pm).



Amakhosi were edged 2-1 in a dramatic league match at the same venue in September.



Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi is expecting another difficult tie against Sundowns, but says they will do everything in their power to win in front of their home fans.



“We all know that Mamelodi Sundowns is a champion club and we anticipate they will compete hard tomorrow in order to go through. That is the same for us. We are Kaizer Chiefs. We will do everything in our power to win in front of our amazing fans,” Nabi told the club media on Friday.



“The last time we played them we were so close to getting a good result. It was a very entertaining game; tough, technical and exciting. Both teams have very good players and both coaches have their strategies, so I am expecting a great game. We are ready for anything and everything.”



Having played Magesi FC in a league match which they drew 2-2, Nabi added that he would liked to have more time to prepare for the Sundowns clash.



“It is true that the lack of preparation time is a challenge. Also, switching between two competitions. We played Magesi in a league game and now it’s a quarterfinal knockout game.



“We rely a lot on our medical team and our fitness coach, who did incredible work in pre-season to prepare the players for these types of back-to-back games. As the technical staff, we focus on the play/recovery cycle. There isn’t enough time to do tactical drills. That’s why our strength and conditioning department is so important. They keep us going from game to game,” concluded Nabi.