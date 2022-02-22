AmaZulu boss adamant Chiefs jumped the gun on Sithebe

Mgosi Squad

AmaZulu FC boss, Sandile Zungu is said to have critical evidence that Kaizer Chiefs spoke to Siyethemba Sithebe or his representatives earlier than they were supposed to.



Phakaaathi has previously reported that Zungu is considering laying a charge against Amakhosi for the breach of the rules.



According to transfer rules, a player may speak to any team of his choice without consent from his current club only in the last six months of his contract. But Zungu has alleged that Chiefs had spoken to Zungu way before that, which is why when they tried to speak to him about a renewal and he made ridiculous demands.



“He has the evidence. He is now just contemplating his decision on the matter. It is not an easy decision because if Chiefs are found guilty, it will have a ripple effect because they already have a suspended sentence,” said a source.



Meanwhile, Sithebe looks like he has been frozen out at AmaZulu following his failed move to Chiefs.



The 29-year-old is yet to feature for AmaZulu since the failed move, with AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy recently confirming to the media that Sithebe is not available for selection.



“When you have quality players and they don’t play, of course, you see a void,” McCarthy told the media recently.



“The players come to train and we select them based on how they train, their work ethic and that.

“Sithebe wasn’t available and obviously it’s a discussion the club had with myself and the technical team on the situation so it’s out of my control. I can only select who I have at my disposal and unfortunately, I don’t have him at my disposal, so I can’t put a player in who I can’t select.”