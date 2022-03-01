Former Chiefs and Bafana star struggling to make ends meet

Mgosi Squad

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana midfielder Eric September is said to be struggling to make ends meet and the former top player has resorted to recycling in order to make money and buy food. September also played for Mamelodi Sundowns and Jomo Cosmos during his illustrious career, but he found himself on the wrong side of the law as he spent 13-years behind bars for raping and murdering his wife.

READ ALSO: Royal AM ‘preparing’ for Champions League already

The former footballer was detained back in 1997 and only got released in 2010. Since then, things are said to have become very tough for the former South Africa international, who is currently in Mafikeng.

“It’s sad to see someone like him roaming around the street collecting garbage, it’s really sad because this is someone we grew up looking up to and he had a very good football career. What happened to him by going to prison was very unfortunate. I think that was the beginning of his downfall because before he was arrested he was living in a big house and had everything that he wanted.

“I just wish someone could offer him some help because he is a really good guy and he knows what he did in the past was wrong and he paid for his mistakes. Everyone deserves a second chance and I believe he deserves it,” said the source.