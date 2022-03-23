AmaZulu still keen on landing SuperSport’s Gabuza

Mgosi Squad

AmaZulu are believed to be still keen on landing Thamsanqa Gabuza from SuperSport United at the end of the season after Matsatsantsa A Pitori slapped a “not for sale” sign on him when they apparently approached them in January for the services of “Ganda Ganda”.



United said no because Gabuza is their top goal-scorer and has been holding the fort in the absence of the club leading goal-scorer Bradley Grobler.



“One thing for sure is that Benni McCarthy is a huge fan of Gabuza and he would love to have that kind of striker, especially since Usuthu might part ways with a couple of their front liners at the end of the season. They admire Gabuza’s current form and feel he would fit well into Benni’s system,” said a source.



Meanwhile, as previously reported, Phakaaathi has learnt that Orlando Pirates tried to ship troublesome midfielder Nkanyiso Zungu off to AmaZulu on loan but their advances were rejected.

A source says Usuthu said a big no to the offer.

“They know him very well and their management didn’t even hesitate to decline. You know sometimes they will say they will speak to the technical team and see if they have space for that player just to be polite, but this time it didn’t happen like that. They just came straight out and said no,” said a source.