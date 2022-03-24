Pirates joins Stellies in race for TS Galaxy goalkeeper’s signature

Mgosi Squad

Orlando Pirates are said to be monitoring TS Galaxy’s young goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi.



A source close to the player said his deal at Galaxy ends in June and he has already attracted attention from a few clubs, including Pirates.



“I heard that Stellenbosch has been talking to his agents to confirm whether it is true that his deal is ending in June. He is however happy at Galaxy and would prefer to stay on, especially if the club survives and that is why he has asked that everything be put on hold so he can fully focus on helping the team beat relegation.



“Orlando Pirates have also been made aware of his possible availability because it is known that they are looking to rebuild their goalkeeping department,” said the source.



Buthelezi, 23, has been doing well for the Rockets over the past few games but was disturbed by a hijacking incident recently, and suffered minor stab wounds. But he has since recovered and is back doing the business for Tim Sukazi’s relegation threatened side.