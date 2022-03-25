Benni McCarthy and AmaZulu set to part ways?

Mgosi Squad

Phakaaathi has learnt that AmaZulu FC are set to fire Benni McCarthy.



A source has revealed that McCarthy has already had a meeting with the players where he is believed to have said his goodbyes.

“He had a tense meeting with the players on Friday morning and they (the players) were told afterwards that they will have a meeting with the club’s management later on Friday.

“I think that is where they will be officially told that McCarthy is going,” said the source.



Meanwhile, as reported by Phakaaathi earlier, the relationship between Benni McCarthy and the AmaZulu management has soured so much that they are keeping their distances and only communicate when they have to and it is now kept strictly professional.



“This is why you hardly see them at games these days. The Zungus would go onto the pitch and celebrate with the team if we won or console them if things didn’t go well… But now they don’t do that,” said the source.

Another source claimed that the last stroke for Sandile Zungu was when he spoke out on Siyethemba Sithebe not ever playing for his team after he signed a pre-contract with Kaizer Chiefs only for McCarthy to contradict him.

“That fueled the tensions because Zungu took as to say that Benni would not take instructions from him and would do things his own way,” said the source.