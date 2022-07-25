Sekhukhune show interest in ex-Sundowns winger Mahlambi

Mgosi Squad

Phakaaathi has been led to believe that former Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Phakamani Mahlambi has attracted interest from Sekhukhune United, who are looking to continue to bolster their squad for the upcoming season.



ALSO READ: Sundowns unveil new home and away kits ahead of new season



Mahlambi was released by Downs after loan stints at AmaZulu and Chippa United, where he failed to live up to expectations.



A source revealed that head coach Kaitano Tembo is keen on bringing the 24-year-old on board.



“When you deal with players like Phakamani, there is always the risk factor because of their history, and that is something you have to consider. But at the same time, it is our duty to make sure that the best talent in the country is seen week-in, week-out.



“Mahlambi is one of the best, everyone knows his quality. It’s just a matter of making sure that he gets proper guidance and that is a risk the team is willing to take,” said the source.