Pirates’ Mbatha – Bafana call up is a ‘dream come true’

'If you work hard it definitely pays off,' said the Pirates midfielder.

Orlando Pirates midfielder Thalente Mbatha believes his experience of playing in the Caf Champions League can help him as he joins up with Bafana Bafana for the first time to prepare for their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Group K qualifiers against Uganda and South Sudan.

Bafana will play Uganda at Orlando Stadium on Friday, before travelling to South Sudan, who they will face at the Juba Stadium on September 10.

Mbatha did play for SuperSport United last season in the Caf Confederation Cup, before joining Pirates on loan in January, a deal that has now been made permanent.

And the 24 year-old has now featured for Pirates in Africa’s elite club competition, as part of the team that beat Disciples FC 4-0 on aggregate to set up another Champions League meeting with Jwaneng Galaxy.

“I can say it has helped me a lot,” said Mbatha on his Champions League experience.

“The Champions League is not easy to play in, and I think it will help me going forward.”

‘Hard work beats talent’

Mbatha’s displays in the centre of midfield for Pirates have earned him a Bafana call-up that he describes as “a dream come true.”

“Hard work beats talent,” he added.

“If you work hard it definitely pays off. As much as you can have the talent if you are not working hard there is something lacking.”

20 out of a 23-man Bafana squad had gathered in Dobsonville by yesterday afternoon, with Esperance forward Elias Mokwana expected in the country later that day.

Bafana head coach Hugo Broos said the squad was expected to be complete by today, with Romania-based Siyabonga Ngezana and Portugal-based Sphephelo Sithole having played for their club sides on Sunday.

Mbatha, meanwhile, has also been linked with a move to Europe, with a Soccer Laduma report suggesting interest from English Championship side Cardiff City.

“My focus is on Pirates, I just got a (permanent) contract at Pirates, so everything I am doing is for Pirates,” said Mbatha.

“They will decide what happens in the future.”