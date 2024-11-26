Betway PSL

Pirates out to make ‘mark’ in Algeria in Champions League

"It's important to adapt to the conditions will face, we're here to make the mark," said the Bucs assistant coach.

Mandla Ncikazi, assistant coach of Orlando Pirates Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Following a disappointing exit in the premiliminary round last season, Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi says the Buccaneers are in Algeria to make their mark.

Ncikazi said this ahead of Pirates’ CAF Champions League group match against CR Belouizdad at Stade Du 5 Juillet in Algiers tonight (kick off is at 9pm South African time).

“The players look prepared. It’s important to adapt to the conditions will face, we’re here to make the mark. We’re here to start well. We’re playing against a very good side, champions from this country, but we want to make a mark by starting well,” Ncikazi told the club media in Algeria.

The Buccaneers will once again do without the services of Olisa Ndah tonight who is still recovering from his injury.

But Pirates have been further boosted by the return of key players from injury. Deano van Rooyen, Makhehlene Makhaula and Thuso Moleleki have all travelled to Algeria after brief spells on the injury list and will all be in contention for spots in the match-day squad.

Former Cape Town City striker Khanyisa Mayo is expected to lead the attack for the hosts alongside ex-Newcastle United and Leicester City forward Islam Slimani who is also the captain of the team.

