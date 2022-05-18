OPINION: A mixed bag of happiness and sadness

Sibongiseni Gumbi

This edition is about happiness and sadness.



We have a story of happiness for Richards Bay who finally got it right and won automatic promotion to the DStv Premiership. Their promotion has come with a lot of happiness for the people of KwaZulu-Natal (including yours truly) especially because it means they will have five teams in the top flight next season.

This ensures that there are at least two games in the province every weekend. And with the fans having been starved of the game due to Covid restrictions, one expects huge turnouts for these games.

And one just can’t help but feel happy for the man nicknamed Jomo, the owner of Richards Bay Sifiso Biyela. He has been a servant of the game for a long time. He was previously a top level manager at Thanda Royal Zulu and orchestrated their promotion some five seasons ago.

But just when he was basking in that glory, the sun was dimmed when the club sold their status to AmaZulu. He was left to pick up the pieces with Thanda’s management handing him the Championship status. He had to rebuild and renamed the club Richards Bay FC.

He came so close to promotion last season that when the team collapsed at the death, he didn’t want them to participate in the playoffs and only allowed them because he would have otherwise faced the wrath of the PSL.

He speaks about what it took for the team to get to where they are now and it is a heartwarming story. But, we then have some sadness.

While KZN is going wild in anticipation of having five teams in the top flight, they have to hold their breath and hope that Maritzburg United survives the axe. The Blue Hearts find themselves in a tightly-contested relegation battle.

And it does not help their course that they play another relegation threatened side Baroka FC and second place chasing Orlando Pirates in their last two games which will decide their fate. A win or draw will be good enough for Ernst Middendorp’s side against Bakgaga.



Maritzburg will however still have another game against Pirates to save themselves should they not get the point they need against Baroka.

There are also TS Galaxy and Swallows FC in that relegation mix. All four are good clubs that have shown promise of becoming big players in this league. How they got themselves in such a messy situation is a story only their management can tell.

Something unexpected and that probably got every punter in the country cursing happened last weekend – yes, the mighty Mamelodi Sundowns were not only beaten, but they were drubbed.

Steve Barker’s Stellenbosch FC surely spoiled so many betting slips when they thrashed Sundowns 3-0 at their own backyard. I don’t think that even the supporters who don’t like Sundowns would have bet against them in that game.

Yes, the league is wrapped up. But Sundowns are still chasing records and it shows in the team they played. So, there is no way one can say they had no interest in the game like some of their fans are now claiming.

I read in Phakaaathi that Rulani Mokwena said it was better they lost to a coach who is a gentleman and who took the win as professionally as possible. Just imagine if they had lost to a team coached by Benni McCarthy?

There is also Pirates who have made some history of their own by getting to their second final in the Caf Confederation Cup and are favourites to win it. We will talk more about them next week when they have brought the trophy home. For now, all we can say is good luck Mabhakabhaka, bring it home.