Mosimane ‘happy’ to have signed new deal with Al Ahly

Khaya Ndubane

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane is pleased to have finally signed a new contract with the club, saying he won’t leave the Red Devils for another African team.



ALSO READ: Pitso Mosimane signs new Al Ahly contract

On Wednesday, Al Ahly announced that they had extended Mosimane’s contract by a further two years.



Reacting to the news about his new dea, Mosimane said the contract is just a piece of paper and it does not mean he will stay with the Red Devils until 2024 if he does not deliver the results on the pitch.



“The [real] contract is on the pitch. We had been back and forth about it. The team is happy, and I am happy; that’s more important,” said Mosimane as quoted by Kingfut.

“The duration of the contract doesn’t mean you will stay until then (2024). If you keep winning, of course, [you will stay until then] but if you don’t win then the contract is different.

“The contract is just good for disputes in case we divorce then you go to the paper.

“It’s just not a mere contract but a contract for the team that plays in all the tournaments on the continent until the end.

“So, where do you want to go if you don’t want to stay here? Unless you move over the continent then it’s a different setup but beyond the borders, you have a challenge with the Europeans; they come from big teams in the gulfs,” Mosimane added.

Following the renewal of his contract, Mosimane will will hope to add extra trophies to his name.



The former Bafana Bafana coach has broken records since his arrival in Cairo in October 2020.



Under his guidance, Al Ahly won back-to-back Caf Champions League titles, two CaF Super Cups, the Egypt Cup, and two Club World Cup bronze medals.