African stars in the spotlight: Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla FC

This encounter also serves as a platform to celebrate the contributions of African players - both past and present.

La Liga continues to showcase the finest footballing talent from across the globe, with African players continuously playing a vital role in the league.



Tonight at 10pm, Atletico Madrid will host Sevilla FC in a Matchday 16 clash that brings together two teams with contrasting ambitions this season.



Atletico, sitting third with 32 points, looks to maintain their title challenge, while Sevilla FC, 11th with 19 points, seeks a resurgence.



Current African Stars: Impact Players

Reinildo Mandava (Mozambique, Atletico de Madrid)

A cornerstone of Atleti’s defence, Reinildo Mandava has been pivotal this season, appearing in 13 matches. The versatile left-back’s ability to adapt as a centre-back or left midfielder adds depth to Diego Simeone’s tactical arsenal. Mandava’s defensive prowess will be key as Atletico aims to nullify Sevilla’s attacking threats and secure vital points in the title race.

Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria, Sevilla FC)

Nigerian forward Kelechi Iheanacho has faced challenges this season, struggling to secure consistent game time with only four starts in the league. Despite these hurdles, Iheanacho remains a player with the potential to influence matches, particularly against high-calibre opponents like Atletico. As Sevilla FC looks for a spark in their attack, Iheanacho could seize the opportunity to make a statement.

Chidera Ejuke (Nigeria, Sevilla FC)

Chidera Ejuke, despite currently being sidelined with a hamstring injury, has left a mark on Sevilla FC this season. Joining on a free transfer last summer, the Nigerian forward registered one goal in eight appearances before his injury. Ejuke’s pace, creativity, and ability to unlock defences have been sorely missed, and his return early next year is eagerly anticipated by fans and teammates alike.

Former African Greats: Shaping La Liga history

The history of African players at Atletico and Sevilla is a testament to their global appeal.

Thomas Partey (Ghana, formerly Atletico de Madrid): A product of the Madrid side’s academy, Partey played a pivotal role in their midfield, contributing significantly to the club’s success. Over the course of more than 100 appearances, he was instrumental in Atleti’s historic La Liga EA Sports title-winning campaign during the 2020/21 season. Partey’s influence extended to high-stakes matches, including seven appearances against Sevilla FC during his time at the club.

Geoffrey Kondogbia (Central African Republic, formerly Atletico de Madrid and Sevilla FC): Kondogbia stands out as one of the few players to have represented both Sevilla FC and Atletico de Madrid during his time in LALIGA. He made over 30 appearances for Sevilla FC during the 2012–2013 season, where he showcased his raw talent and potential. Years later, from 2020 to 2023, Kondogbia played over 70 matches for Atletico de Madrid, scoring a single goal and playing a crucial role in their La Liga-winning campaign during the 2020/21 season.

Youssef En-Nesyri (Morocco, formerly Sevilla FC): En-Nesyri etched his name in Sevilla’s history by delivering crucial goals and performances in both domestic and European competitions. Over the course of more than 100 appearances for the club, En-Nesyri played an instrumental role in Sevilla FC’s success, including winning the UEFA Europa League twice. Against Atletico, he faced the Rojiblancos 13 times, finding the back of the net twice.

These players have helped bridge the gap between Africa and La Liga, leaving legacies that inspire the next generation of talent.

The Stakes for Matchday 16

This matchup is more than just a game – it’s a statement. Atletico de Madrid, led by Diego Simeone, has been in formidable form this season. However, their defensive structure, anchored by players like Reinildo Mandava, will be critical against a Sevilla FC side eager to climb the table.

For Sevilla FC, the clash presents an opportunity to reset their season. While injuries have hampered their progress, the team remains dangerous under manager Garcia Pimienta. With players like Kelechi Iheanacho and emerging stars with African roots such as Loïc Badé and Djibril Sow, Sevilla FC has the tools to challenge Atletico’s stronghold.

The Atletico de Madrid vs. Sevilla FC encounter highlights the profound impact African players have had on La Liga. From current stars to the legends their influence is undeniable.



This Sunday promises to be a spectacle, a game where African stars are set to illuminate one of the world’s most iconic leagues.