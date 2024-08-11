World Soccer

Alexis Sanchez returns to Udinese after leaving Inter

Alexis Sanchez returned to Udinese on Saturday after the Chile attacker was released by Serie A champions Inter Milan. In...

Alexis Sanchez has joined Udinese from Inter Milan (Photo by Mairo Cinquetti / NurPhoto / NurPhoto via AFP)

Alexis Sanchez returned to Udinese on Saturday after the Chile attacker was released by Serie A champions Inter Milan.

In a statement, Udinese said Sanchez, 35, had signed a two-year deal with the club where he began his rise to the top of European football 16 years ago.

Sanchez first signed for Udinese in 2006 and made his debut for the club two years later after spells on loan.

He developed a powerful strike partnership with Udinese icon Antonio Di Natale before being sold to Barcelona in 2011 and going on to also star for Arsenal.

Sanchez won one league title with Barca and two in separate short spells with Inter Milan before returning to Udinese.

He is also the country’s most-capped player and highest scorer, the driving force behind Chile’s two Copa America wins in 2015 and 2016.

Udinese, who secured Serie A safety at the end of last season, begin their new campaign at Bologna on August 18.

