Can an inspired Senegal produce another World Cup upset against England?

Jonty Mark

Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly wore the number 19 around his arm on Tuesday, as the Teranga Lions edged a nerve-wracking encounter with Ecuador to progress to the last 16 of the Fifa World Cup.

ALSO READ: Koulibaly fires Senegal into World Cup last 16

The number was in memory of that worn by Pape Bouba Diop, a tough as nails midfielder nicknamed ‘The Wardrobe,’ who was part of the Senegal side that reached the quarterfinals of the World Cup in 2002 in Japan and South Korea. Diop most memorably netted the winner against France, as the Teranga Lions stunned the World Cup holders in their opening match.

Senegal’s meeting with Ecuador coincided exactly with the two-year anniversary of the tragic death of Diop, who passed away after a long illness at the age of just 42. And it was a fitting tribute that the African champions managed to take down Ecuador, and become the first Senegal side since that class of 2002 to reach the knockout rounds.

“Bravo for qualifying, Senegal, there is no doubt that Bouba Diop is proud of you from up high,” tweeted Didier Drogba.

The former Ivory Coast and Chelsea striker would surely have been happy in his prime to have matched the accuracy of Ismaila Sarr’s penalty, and the sweetness of Koulibaly’s volley, that were ultimately enough to send Senegal through.

This was Koulibaly’s first ever goal in 67 appearances for his country, and there can hardly have been a better time for the 31 year-old to deliver, just a couple of minutes after Ecuador had levelled the scores at 1-1, putting Senegal in serious peril.

Senegal head coach Aliou Cisse was a teammate of Diop in that 2002 squad and you could see how much the win meant to him at the final whistle. Cisse has done brilliantly to guide Senegal to the Africa Nations Cup title and the World Cup last 16 inside a calendar year.

And they have done the World Cup finals part without injured talisman Sadio Mane.

The Teranga Lions will be underdogs when they play England in the last 16 on Sunday. But they were even greater underdogs when Diop struck against France in 2002. Can they channel his spirit in 2022 and cause another upset?