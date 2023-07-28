World Soccer

28 Jul 2023
Ex-Man City midfielder David Silva announces retirement

By AFP

David Silva of Real Sociedad during the Spanish championship La Liga football match between Real Sociedad and Elche CF on March 19, 2023. Silva on Thursday announced his retirement from active football. (Photo by Ricardo Larreina / Spain DPPI / DPPI via AFP)

Former Manchester City and Spain playmaker David Silva announced his retirement on Thursday after sustaining a serious knee injury last week.

“Today is a sad day for me. Today is time to say goodbye to what I have dedicated my whole life to,” the 37-year-old Real Sociedad midfielder said in a video posted on social media.

“Today it is time to say goodbye to my colleagues, who are like family to me. I will miss you very much,” he added.

Silva spent a decade with Manchester City after joining from Valencia in 2010, winning four Premier League titles.

Silva joined Real Sociedad upon leaving City in 2020, and was about to embark on a fourth season with the Spanish club.

He made 125 appearances for his country, winning the World Cup in 2010 and the European Championships in 2008 and 2012.

In a statement, Real Sociedad praised Silva as “a legend” and “one of the greatest talents in the history of this sport”.

