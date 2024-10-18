Mzansi Equality League launches in Cape Town

The tournament has also launched in Kenya.

One of the girls teams that participated in the Mzansi Equality League in Cape Town. Picture: supplied

The highly anticipated inaugural season of the Mzansi Equality League has officially kicked off in Cape Town, marking a significant moment in South African football and youth empowerment.

This six-week tournament backed by FUNDACIÓN LALIGA, LALIGA South Africa will provide young girls with a unique opportunity to develop leadership skills and therefore positively impact their communities, as well as give them the chance to showcase their talent on the pitch.

Originally launched in Cameroon as La Ligue D’Egalité in 2022 together with Petrichor, an NGO focused on human rights and community development, the initiative has already enjoyed three successful seasons in the Central African country, fostering equality and inclusivity through football.

The tournament has also launched in Kenya together with NGO IBL; since May, La Ligue D’Egalité has been running a sports and training programme for over 400 girls in Kibera, one of Nairobi’s most disadvantaged neighbourhoods.

The tournament now lands in South Africa as the Mzansi Equality League, where it will continue its mission to offer equal access to opportunities for young players, regardless of their background.

The Mzansi Equality League is about far more than just football. The league is designed to empower young girls through sport, providing a safe, structured environment where they can play organized football, learn essential life skills, and engage with their communities.

The tournament also aims to address socio-economic challenges by creating future pathways in life for the participants.

“We are proud to be part of the development of sport and to have an impact on the youth through football,” said Tresor Penku, Managing Director of LALIGA Africa.

“The Mzansi Equality League is an example of how collaboration and the power of sport can bring about social change. This initiative is creating new opportunities for young women in South Africa, just as it has in Cameroon and Kenya.”

Olga de la Fuente, Director of FUNDACIÓN LALIGA, said: “We’re very happy to see how the Mzansi Equality League can transform lives through football. This project doesn’t just offer girls a space to play football, it also provides them with tools for their personal and educational growth. We genuinely believe in the power of sports to drive social change, and we are committed to supporting projects that promote equality and inclusivity.”

Jesús Silva, Consul General of Spain in Cape Town, said: “We are delighted to see the launch in Cape Town of the Mzansi Equality League, a project which will help young girls here become agents of change in their communities. It will no doubt bring great benefits to our city, strengthening social bonds and fostering a culture of coexistence and respect.”

The Mzansi Equality League promotes diversity and inclusivity, providing girls from all walks of life the opportunity to be a part of a unique community initiative, building up their confidence and empowering them through sport.

In parallel to the tournament, FUNDACIÓN LALIGA will offer girls taking part in a wide range of educational courses, leadership workshops, and values-based training sessions based on its ‘Values to Win’ methodology, a central component of its projects both in Spain and across the world.

Paul Dreisbach, President of Petrichor, a key partner in launching the league, emphasized the broader impact of the initiative: “This league is more than just a football tournament. It’s about providing a platform for young women to develop the skills they need to succeed in life, both on and off the field. We’re helping to create future leaders who will drive positive change in their communities.”

The inaugural season of the Mzansi Equality League, kicked off with Saturday’s launch event at Fives Futbol at Clifton, Cape Town, alongside a host of local organizations, is expected to create a ripple effect throughout South Africa, encouraging more girls to participate in football and building a stronger foundation for youth development.