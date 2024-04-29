WATCH: Shocker! How new SA marathon champ Cian Oldknow got her black eye

The long distance runner set a new course record at the weekend.

New South African women’s national marathon champion Cian Oldknow has revealed in a social media post how she came to have a black eye following her historic win in Durban on Saturday.

Oldknow became the new SA marathon champion after running the 42.2km distance in 2:29:46, a new course record. The SA champs formed part of the Durban International marathon on Saturday.

Finish line tape

The promising athlete, however, got herself caught up in the tape at the end of the race and crashed to the ground after the finish line, and has now ended up with a black eye … and probably a bruised ego.

However, writing on X (Twitter) on Monday, two days after the SA marathon championships were held, Oldknow says: “First lady overall and a black eye to show I fought all the way to the finish line, or with the finish line?”

She adds: “100% worth it, I’d do it again.”

See her black-eye pictures and a clip of her tumble here:

SA Marathon Champ!🏆🥇🤩

2:29:46 for the course record 😏 First Lady overall, and a black eye to show I fought all the way to the finish line, or with the finish line?🧐😂 100% worth it, I’d do it again 😜 pic.twitter.com/CvsFVcLGno April 29, 2024

In the men’s race on Saturday, Elroy Gelant was excellent, taking the title in 2:09:32, holding off strong challenges from Mathews Leeto (2:09:47) and Stephen Mokoka (2:09:52).