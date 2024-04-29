Sport

Home » Sport

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

29 Apr 2024

04:53 pm

WATCH: Shocker! How new SA marathon champ Cian Oldknow got her black eye

The long distance runner set a new course record at the weekend.

Cian Oldknow

Cian Oldknow shows off her winner’s medal. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

New South African women’s national marathon champion Cian Oldknow has revealed in a social media post how she came to have a black eye following her historic win in Durban on Saturday.

Oldknow became the new SA marathon champion after running the 42.2km distance in 2:29:46, a new course record. The SA champs formed part of the Durban International marathon on Saturday.

Finish line tape

The promising athlete, however, got herself caught up in the tape at the end of the race and crashed to the ground after the finish line, and has now ended up with a black eye … and probably a bruised ego.

However, writing on X (Twitter) on Monday, two days after the SA marathon championships were held, Oldknow says: “First lady overall and a black eye to show I fought all the way to the finish line, or with the finish line?”

She adds: “100% worth it, I’d do it again.”

See her black-eye pictures and a clip of her tumble here:

In the men’s race on Saturday, Elroy Gelant was excellent, taking the title in 2:09:32, holding off strong challenges from Mathews Leeto (2:09:47) and Stephen Mokoka (2:09:52).

Read more on these topics

athletics marathon

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Community Chat: Are building hijackers and squatters given ‘free rein’?
Elections WATCH: ‘Umshini Wami’ – Mbalula shades Zuma amid MK ‘purge’
Elections Cele says anyone that disrupts elections will be dealt with
Elections New poll shows support for ANC close to 40% a month before elections
Politics Bye bye parliament? MK party comrades sent packing weeks before national elections

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe