Five camper trips you don’t want to miss this summer

With summer and the festive season drawing closer, planning an outdoor getaway such as camping could help you be one with nature and relax from your busy schedule.

This is the time for campers to dust off their camping gear and set up in the most remote parts of the country. Campers can do so without any hustle through the Airbnb app to get them ready to enjoy the outdoors.

Whether you are into the old tradition of camping using a campervan or camping in style (known as glamping), here are the five top camper trips you don’t want to miss on Airbnb.

Top camper trips to book through Airbnb:

Magic Garden Glamping, Wilderness

If you are looking to unwind while surrounded by the majestic Outeniqua Mountains then the stunning Garden Route is one for the books at only R576.

Campers are encouraged to take in the sunset from the deck or simply enjoy the surrounding gardens by taking a stroll through the fynbos-filled outdoor space.

Picture: Airbnb

Farm stay, West Coast

If sea views are more what you want from a camper trip, then the views of the beautiful Tietiesbaai and Trekoskraal areas in Western Cape are what you need with the majestic sound of waves in the distance.

This camper trip costs R1 600.

Picture: Airbnb

Picture: Airbnb

Karoo camping, Murraysburg

In the spirit of carrying on traditions, do not rule out the 1976 Knaus Sudwind Caravan, imported from Germany with converted camper features priced at R850.

Guests are able to make use of the communal area that has a kitchen, dining and braai area.

Picture: Airbnb

Picture: Airbnb

Tin can glamping, Underberg

This refurbished 1966 Gypsy caravan with holistic earthly views can be optimal for two guests with intentions of unwinding. It runs off solar power or gas, so it’s all completely off the grid.

With its reasonable price at R780, guests are able to cool off in the river nearby or warm up by the indoor fireplace in the deck area.

Picture: Airbnb

Picture: Airbnb

Luxury camper, Gillitts

This camper takes camping to a whole new level in this luxury van finished with an exquisite Turkish chandelier.

The ceiling of this van has been converted so that parts are transparent in order for guests to feel as though they are sleeping under the night sky. There is air conditioning for summer and electric blankets for the chilly nights.

Picture: Airbnb

*Compiled by Lethabo Malatsi

