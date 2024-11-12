‘Musica’ headed for SA

This year it’s the Musica that will berth in Durban later this year...

Cruising is just lekker. There is no other word or phrase that would really do it justice, hyperbole aside.

For nearly 30 years, MSC Cruises has become part of South Africa’s holiday traditions and thousands flock to the high seas every year to tan, party, chill, and indulge.

The iconic Achille Lauro first came to Mzansi in the ’80s. MSC returned with Melody, Sinfonia, and last year Splendida.

MSC Cruises managing director Ross Volk reckons MSC’s success in South Africa is due to its operational independence in the region, which allows to manage everything from ports to crew.

“We’re fully self-sufficient here, and that’s part of the reason guests continue to trust us. We have an established system that guarantees reliability.”

A new season with MSC Musica

The season begins on 22 November and runs through to the end of March, taking passengers on a range of itineraries with stops at destinations such as Mozambique’s Portuguese Island and Pomene, and a reprise of popular routings to Reunion and Mauritius.

“This year, we’re offering four departures from Cape Town, including options with overnight stays,” he said.

“Musica was last here in 2018 and 2019, and it offers a different experience from Splendida, our other large vessel,” said Volk.

“With Musica, you have a more intimate setting that I think resonates well with our passengers here.”

Musica, hosting 3 200 passengers compared with Splendida’s 4 300, is designed with spacious decks that suit South Africa’s love for outdoor socialising and lively entertainment.

“The pool and entertainment areas feel open and welcoming, ideal for dancing and enjoying the social vibe,” said Volk.

For family holidays, Volk is convinced the value of a cruise is unmatched. “It’s the best all-inclusive holiday you can find,” he said.

“Once you’ve booked, all your accommodation, food and entertainment are covered, unlike typical holidays where costs quickly add up.”

Cruising offers the ease of a single upfront cost, with optional drink vouchers for those wanting more flexibility.

“People often don’t realise how much they spend on domestic holidays, with transport, meals and activities piling up. With a cruise, everything’s included. Your hotel even moves with you, so there’s no need to worry about added travel expenses.”

Dining on Musica, like on all MSC ships, is designed for variety and convenience, with a mix of options that include two main dining rooms and a specialty sushi bar.

Enhanced experience and new upgrades

For guests looking to skip the usual buffet queues, MSC is introducing served stations to streamline the experience.

“South Africans love the buffet, and this change aims to make it even more efficient,” Volk said.

The vessel is returning to our shores with a range of updates after a dry dock service last year.

“The ship went through some upgrades with new fabrics, carpets, and machinery servicing, among other things,” Volk said.

One of the important changes, especially in today’s age of hyperconnectivity, is the introduction of Elon Musk’s Star Link.

“Connectivity has always been a challenge at sea, but with Star Link, we hope to see a big improvement.”

