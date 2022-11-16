ActionSA takes eThekwini Municipality to court

Witness Reporter

Members of ActionSA have called on eThekwini Municipality, relevant Cabinet ministers and relevant authorities to address the sewerage crisis in the region.

The party has said it will be going to the Durban high court on Wednesday for an order to force the municipality and other relevant authorities to remedy the ongoing sewage crisis.

Making reference to the April floods, the party said President Cyril Ramaphosa pledged R1 billion for repairs in KZN following severe flooding.

However, seven months later the resources to repair eThekwini’s sewer network have not materialised despite the Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, and the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government declaring this a national state of disaster.

The party said this resulted in sewage running unabated through people’s homes, in communities that are already exceptionally vulnerable in KZN and contaminating the previously pristine beaches with untreated effluent.