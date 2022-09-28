ANC calls for probe into political killings

Witness Reporter

The ANC in the eThekwini Region has called on police minister Bheki Cele and chair of the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) to look into political killings in KZN.

This comes after the brutal killing of branch deputy chair in Ward 14, Cassim Phiri, who was killed after attending an ANC meeting held at Mariannhill Primary School on Tuesday night.

According to a statement released by the ANC in eThekwini region, Ward 14 covers places such as Dassenhoek, Mariannhill, Winston Park, Klaarwater, Marriann, KwaNdengezi and Thornwood.

“Over the past few weeks, more than five leaders of the ANC have been killed in the eThekwini region under mysterious circumstances,” read the statement.

Weekend Witness reported recently that according to the South African Local Government Association (Salga), hundreds of the province’s councillors have been murdered since 1994.

Salga president Bheki Stofile said the killings have become a major threat to the local government sphere in KZN.

“There are more than 300 councillors who have been assassinated. This matter to us is a concern because it’s an intimidation and threat to public office bearers in the local government space,” he said.