‘Being top achiever in the whole country is crazy’, says Durban teen

Khethukuthula Xulu

South Africa’s top achieving pupil, Husnaa Haffejee of Durban’s Al-Falaah College, attributed her success to her parents’ love and support.

Haffejee hasn’t even had a glance at her results as she had to attend the national congratulatory breakfast on Thursday in Johannesburg and flew back to the province on Friday to attend the provincial event.

She said she was happy and proud of herself as she had put in a lot of hard work.

The initial feeling was shock. I couldn’t believe it at first, being the top achiever in the whole country is crazy.

Haffejee said her dream is to study medicine and research diseases.

“My dream is to cure diseases that affect most people. That would be my part in helping humanity.”

She said her parents have always been her biggest supporters.

Whenever I felt like things were too much and I had doubts, they were always there to reassure me that they will always be proud of me no matter what.

KwaZulu-Natal is the most improved province in the 2022 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination results with a 6.2% increase from the 2021 results.

The province achieved 83%, becoming the third top performing province.

Haffejee’s school was one of eight KZN schools that did well in all five quantiles and in technical mathematics and physical science.

The other schools were Mountview Secondary School, Impiyamandla High School, Masibumbane High School, Emhlwaneni High School, Inanda Comprehensive High School, Congco High School and Westville Girls’ High School.