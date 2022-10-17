Bodies of two women found dumped in Isipingo, Durban

Londiwe Xulu

The bodies of two women were found naked, and with visible injuries at a warehouse parking lot in Isipingo, Durban, on Sunday afternoon.

It is believed that the women do not stay far from the crime scene.

KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza has called on law enforcement agencies to thoroughly investigate the murder case.

ALSO READ | 16 Days of Activism: ‘Getting men to speak out’

She expressed shock at the barbaric murder of defenceless women that continues to happen in the province.

“The discovery of two bodies of women in Isipingo raises the number of women murdered in the province this weekend to four. It is very painful to see young people being butchered daily in the province,” she said.

She said the cases of women murdered need to be investigated with speed.

Khoza said society needs to play its role in exposing the perpetrators and ensure that all those involved in such cases are brought to book and punished accordingly

She also appealed to members of the public to assist the police to crack this murder case.

“We should not rest until the perpetrators are found and arrested. They should be given lengthy jail sentences to send a strong message that, as the province, we are intolerant of the abuse of women,” said Khoza.

ALSO READ | About 100 suspects arrested over the weekend

She said a team of social workers has been dispatched to offer psycho-social support to the victims’ families. She said it was imperative that victims and families of such tragedies were given adequate support.

Khoza added that every member of society should play a role in ensuring that women are safe.

“We cannot fold our arms while innocent people continue to die while we watch and keep quiet,” she added.

She also conveyed her condolences to the women’s families and called for calm in communities to allow police to do their work.