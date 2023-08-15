Body of murdered pregnant woman found close to her home

By Witness Reporter

The body of a pregnant woman was found within a kilometre of her home on Monday morning after she had left to deliver her twins at a hospital.

The woman, Busiswe Ngubo (35) was found brutally murdered just a kilometre from her home in the Ehlanzeni area of Ubuhlebezwe Local Municipality in KZN.

It is alleged that the pregnant woman was strangled and her body was discarded on the roadside. Ngubo was expecting to give birth to twins.

Reports allege that Ngubo had left her home after she received a call from her police officer boyfriend. She told her relatives that she was intending to travel to the hospital as she was about to give birth.

KZN Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza conveyed her condolences to Ngubo’s family.

“Our thoughts are with the grieving family and friends during this trying period,” she said.

Khoza also called upon the police to probe the matter with the utmost urgency.

“We demand nothing less than a rigorous pursuit of justice in this case. The individual responsible for this heinous act must be apprehended promptly and the full force of the law should be brought to bear on them,” said Khoza.

Khoza added that violence against women must be eradicated from society, especially within intimate relationships.

Our society cannot and will not tolerate such atrocities any longer. We stand united against these acts of violence and collectively strive for an environment where everyone irrespective of gender can live without fear.

Khoza said Ngubo’s death is a reminder of the need to address gender-based violence in societies.

“Let us honour the memory of Busisiwe Ngubo by working towards a society free from such horrors,” she said.

Khoza has also mobilised a team of social workers to provide psychosocial support to the family in order to provide them with a chance to achieve healing after the traumatic experience.