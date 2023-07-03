‘Breakdown’ in communication leads to speculation around King Misuzulu’s health

By Clive Ndou

A breakdown in communication between Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and his prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthulezi on Sunday led to speculation around the king’s health.

Prince Buthelezi, whose role includes announcing matters involving the king to the public, on Saturday issued a statement saying the king was receiving medical attention in eSwatini amid concerns that he might have been poisoned.

However, the king through his official spokesperson, Prince Afrika Zulu, distanced himself from Prince Mangosuthu’s statement.

“His Majesty wishes to once again reassure the nation that he remains in perfect health and is not currently admitted to hospital,” Prince Afrika Zulu said.

While the King confirmed that he was currently in eSwatini, he said it was a scheduled visit.

Given that one of the senior induna who worked closely with the king recently died, His Majesty used his trip to eSwatini to also undergo a medical check-up for Covid-19 and other ailments, Prince Afrika said.

Prince Buthelezi, who indicated he received the information about King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s health from the king’s brother, Prince Vumile Zulu, said he had been told that the king was reluctant to seek medical treatment in South Africa because both His Majesty’s parents died in South African medical facilities.

The king’s late father, Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu died in a Durban hospital in April 2021 while the reigning king’s mother Queen Mantfombi Dlamini died in April of the same year in a Johannesburg hospital.

I’m informed that His Majesty felt uncomfortable seeking treatment in South Africa as his parents had both received treatment in South Africa and subsequently died,” Prince Buthelezi said.

However, the king said there was no need for him to seek treatment in any of South Africa’s health facilities as he was not ill.

The communication breakdown between the king and Prince Buthelezi comes a few weeks after Buthelezi expressed unhappiness in the manner in which the king was running the affairs of the royal family and the Zulu nation.

At a recent media briefing, Prince Buthelezi was particularly critical of the manner in which the king handled the appointment of the new Ingonyama Trust Board (ITB) chairperson, Inkosi Thanduyise Mzimela.

During that media briefing, Buthelezi also claimed that the king was communicating with him through intermediaries instead of talking to him directly.

In Sunday’s media statement, the king appeared to be of the view that Prince Buthelezi did not have the authority to speak on behalf of His Majesty.

“It appears that there is an orchestrated agenda and a desperate narrative to communicate defamatory and baseless claims of His Majesty’s ill-health.

His Majesty wishes to urge the nation, especially the media fraternity to refrain henceforth from creating unnecessary panic and verify the authenticity of the information relating to the king’s wellbeing through the official communication department of his Majesty’s office.

Without referring directly to Prince Buthelezi’s media statement, the king said the rumours about his health were designed to portray him as unfit to be king.

“Ultimately, this creates unnecessary panic and perceptions of instability in the Royal Crown,” he said.

What appears to be the deepening tensions between the king and Prince Buthelezi, who is the founder of the IFP, happens as the IFP and ANC are embroiled in a political battle to control KwaZulu-Natal ahead of next year’s general elections.

While the king said he was not certain of the motive behind rumours about his health, he suspected that they were linked to politics.

The motives are unclear at this stage. However, the king remains cognisant that the political environment is ripe due to the approaching cycle of political elections.

“It seems the intention is to create the public perception that the king is unwell,” he said.

By late Sunday afternoon Prince Buthelezi’s office was yet to respond to the king’s statement.