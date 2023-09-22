Busy traffic conditions expected on the N3 ahead of long weekend

By Nompilo Kunene

The N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) has warned of busy traffic conditions expected on the N3 Toll Route on Friday as the country’s Heritage Day long weekend starts.

Motorists are advised to be prepared for slow-moving traffic, congestion and possible delays, especially during peak hours which are between noon and 6 pm.

Weather warning

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has also warned that severe weather conditions, including heavy rain and a drop in temperatures, may be experienced towards the end of the long weekend.

ALSO READ | ‘We are not protected,’ say Msunduzi traffic cops

The N3TC said the current windy, dry and hot weather conditions being experienced along the route, increase the risk of runaway veld fires.

“Road users are requested to take extra care not to light fires in open areas and leave them unattended.

Please do not discard cigarette butts, or other rubbish, such as glass bottles, from your vehicle, as these can accidentally ignite fires, and quickly cause major destruction.

Motorists have been urged to always be prepared for any eventuality.

“Keep sufficient emergency supplies in your vehicle, including warm clothes and blankets, water, food, medication, a cell phone, its charger and a torch,” said the N3TC.

The road agency said its road safety partners are on 24/7 standby to assist road users experiencing any problems or emergencies along the route.

ALSO READ | WATCH | Traffic cop, tow truck operator killed in horror N3 crash

Contact the N3 Helpline on 0800 63 43 57 or send a message to @N3Route on X (formerly Twitter) to report problems on the N3 Toll Route, or to obtain emergency assistance.