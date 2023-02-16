Call to adopt artificial intelligence to fight crime

Khethukuthula Xulu

The African National Congress (ANC) in eThekwini Region has called on the municipality to adopt artificial intelligence measures in order to be a step ahead of criminals causing havoc in the metro.

The party said it was not an exaggeration that there was an increase in the number of people who felt unsafe even in familiar environments, adding that it remained worried about the safety and security of residents, businesses and visitors in the municipality.

Speaking at a media briefing on Wednesday, regional secretary, Musa Nciki, said the recent barbaric murder of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his close friend and chef, Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, highlighted the serious problem faced by the city.

ALSO READ | Rapper ‘AKA’ shot dead outside Durban night club

The double murder was followed by the murder of five people in Mariannhill this week, where suspects stormed into a vehicle workshop and shot the owner and two other people. The same suspects allegedly shot two more people, just streets away.

The brutal nature of crimes perpetrated against innocent people on the streets and in their homes necessitate the ANC as the governing party to ensure that drastic action is taken to turn around the situation. READ MORE Blackridge suspect finally sentenced

The ANC called on the eThekwini Municipality to put these measures in place, “A united front against crime must be relaunched by the municipality. The municipality must ensure speed in the implementation of a multi-pronged strategy involving all spheres of government.”

“The implementation of the South African Police Service and municipal (metropolitan) police services collaboration strategy must be strengthened. The strategy focuses on streamlining the work of law enforcement agencies across all spheres of government in order to win the fight against crime.”

The city must install Wi-Fi operated CCTV cameras that identify criminals through face recognition technology and their biometrics before even committing their next crime. These must be installed in our city centre, recreational facilities and in our communities to ensure the safety of visitors and residents.

“In addition, partnerships must be strengthened with community policing forums, Business Against Crime and other private companies. Investments in the security and safety measures in our city must receive our undivided attention. The city must work towards installing alarm systems in community areas that are linked to the police stations.”

ALSO READ | Tributes pour in for slain rapper

The ANC emphasised that the recruitment and placement of 200 metro police must be sped up to ensure visibility across the city.

The training of new recruits must be intensified and should be focused on crime-combating techniques and enforcement of by-laws. More resources must be allocated to ensure the increase of metro police. The city must also attend to the issue of school patrollers and explore the possibility of ensuring their appointment as fully-fledged metro police officers — subject to legal processes.

eThekwini mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, said trained metro police will be increased from 200 to 400 per year. He said the collaboration between Metro police and Saps will be strengthened.