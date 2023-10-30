Capitalising on cannabis

By Clive Ndou

KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has urged rural communities in Bergville to view the decriminalisation of cannabis as an opportunity to escape from poverty by taking part in the booming cannabis industry projected to generate billions of rands in coming years.

Addressing Bergville residents at the local sports complex during a two-day cannabis conference, which closed on Saturday, Dube-Ncube said the cannabis industry was expanding at a fast pace.

Unlike in the past, where the people of this area were prosecuted for cultivating cannabis — which was used only for recreational purposes — the cannabis sector is now a formal sector which can be used to create jobs and lift people from poverty.

“Nowadays, we talk about vehicle seats made from cannabis, fabrics and many other items. As rural communities, who in the past fought battles with authorities over the cultivation of cannabis, you should take full advantage of the fact that the cultivation of this plant is now legal,” she said.

Apart from being used in the production of fabrics, cannabis is also an important ingredient in medicines used to control diseases ranging from cancer to conditions related to HIV Aids.

Due to the growing demand of cannabis in South Africa and globally, the country’s cannabis sector is currently estimated to be worth R126 billion.

Speaking at the same event in Bergville, Economic Development Tourism and Environmental Affairs (Edtea) MEC Sboniso Duma said with the growth of the cannabis global market KZN could emerge as one of the biggest cannabis exporters given that the province’s climate was conducive for the cultivation of the plant.

“We are further informed by economists that the cannabis market is estimated to reach $146 billion (R2,752 billion) by the end of 2025. South Africa is predicted to become a major player.

As your government, we are championing radical interventions to ensure that you get a slice of this amount of money.

“KwaZulu-Natal needs to capitalise on this by being a leading exporter of cannabis. The province is blessed with an enviable location, which includes two world-class harbours and a globally recognised multi-modal logistics complex,” he said.

The provincial government, Duma said, was ready to support rural subsistence farmers with finance and other forms of assistance to help them transform into cannabis commercial farmers.

“The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, both provincial and national, is assisting in land access, testing, fencing and business support from an agricultural perspective. In addition, as the department and our other public entities, we are ready to support the SMME’s/co-operatives in training, mentorship and funding for the projects.

“The important agencies are Trade and Investment KZN for export purposes and partnership with exporters and other investors Dube TradePort and Richards Bay IDZ for agro-processing facilities,” he said.

Dr Thandeka Kunene, the founder of the House of Hemp, that is involved in the processing of hemp into a variety of products, described cannabis cultivation as a weapon against poverty and underdevelopment.

“It has the potential to remove poverty and create [prosperity],” she said.