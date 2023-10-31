Case against truck driver who crashed into traffic cop, tow truck driver postponed

By Lethiwe Makhanya

The case against a truck driver who crashed into an accident scene, which claimed the lives of a traffic officer and a tow truck driver has been remanded to December 1.

Ndumiso Petros Dzanibe (24), from Bhekani Road in Chesterville, Durban, appeared at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Dzanibe is facing two charges of culpable homicide, reckless driving, exceeding the speed limit and failing to perform the duties of a driver after an accident.

It is alleged that on that night, Dzanibe was driving a blue and white Volvo truck and negligently caused or contributed towards an accident that claimed the life of Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) officer Zithulele Ntshangase and tow truck operator Kavish Ramnarayan.

The accident took place on the N3 highway next to Liberty Mall on September 1.

Ntshangase, the principal provincial inspector from Nkwezela, Bulwer, and Ramnarayan (32) from Mr Towing, were responding to an initial accident on Friday evening at around 9 pm when disaster struck.

It all started when a tanker truck overturned due to brake failure, prompting the response of ALS Paramedics and the Road Traffic Inspectorate.

While emergency personnel were at the scene providing pre-warning assistance for the overturned truck, another truck crashed and overturned, colliding with the responders.

Dzanibe’s case was remanded to December 1 for regional court queries to be addressed. He will remain in custody after he abandoned the right to apply for bail.