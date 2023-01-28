Checkers reminds SA expats how cheaper they are

Witness Reporter

Checkers stores ran two advertisements in The London Evening Standard and The Sydney Herald highlighting its value offering.

According to the chief marketer of the Checkers group, Mike Middleton, this is to remind South Africans living in these areas that Checkers is cheaper and that they don’t just sell groceries, but a better lifestyle.

The adverts show exactly how much cheaper it is to buy products like Moët & Chandon, Coca-Cola, matured rump steak and laundry capsules at Checkers versus stores such as Marks & Spencer, Tesco and Waitrose in England, as well as Coles, Aldi and Woolworths in Australia.

“South Africans abroad can also have groceries delivered to friends and family at home via Checkers Sixty60, the country’s first and fastest on-demand grocery delivery service from a supermarket chain,” said Middleton.

He added that during the past six months (July to December 2022), Checkers customers saved a combined R2,7 billion on their grocery bills through the retailer’s Xtra Savings programme.