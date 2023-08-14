Close call for bird found inside bonnet of a large truck

By Akheel Sewsunker

When animals are knocked and trapped by huge trucks, there is usually one outcome, death. But one black-winged kite bird managed to fight the odds and escape relatively unscathed.

Fortunately, this young black-winged kite was admitted into the Free Me Wildlife Rehabilitation centre in the Midlands after it was found trapped in the bonnet of a large Interlink truck.

The young bird of prey was admitted into FreeMe Wildlife and underwent several checkups to ensure that its health was in top condition.

FreeMe said the bird was weighed and measured to ensure that it received the correct dosage of medication and for hydration purposes.

A profile was created for the bird once everything is photographed and logged. At FreeMe Wildlife, the bird was discovered to have juvenile plumage, which shows that it is still quite young.

The young black-winged kite is settled in at FreeMe, and the bird’s search for a home will continue soon.