Communities rally to block bail for cop accused of killing two women

Sakhiseni Nxumalo

Don’t give him bail.

That is the call from communities and the families of the two women who are alleged to have been murdered by a KwaZulu-Natal police officer.

The police officer, Mlungisi Blessing Sikhakane (27), appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Monday on two counts of murder.

Sikhakane is a constable with the SAPS and his appearance relates to the shooting of two women, Njabulenhle Majozi (18) and Sthembile Ngobese (24), in the KwaNyuswa area last week.

It is alleged that Majozi and Ngobese were found dead at the house that Sikhakhane is renting.

According to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), the two women were found to have gunshot wounds in their arms and heads.

Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping said eleven empty cartridges, four bullet heads, and a pornographic video were found at the scene.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson for the KZN division Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the matter was remanded to October 26, for a formal bail application.

Sthembile Ngobese (24) and Njabulenhle Majozi (18).

Outside the court, a huge crowd had gathered, demanding that Sikhakhane be denied bail.

Speaking outside court, Majozi’s father, Sandile Msomi said his daughter’s death is a huge loss, not only to him but to the whole family and community.

Msomi said he had Majozi right after he had finished Grade 12 and her mother was still in Grade 10.

Due to that, he said, he raised Majozi after taking her when she was only about a week old and she stayed with him for over two years while her mother was still in school.

Personality-wise, she was an angel and was very sensitive, and had an amazing voice. We had plans to explore the whole world together and we had formed a bond that was inseparable.

I lost a huge friend. We used to sing together and we wrote music together. We had ideas and, unfortunately, I will never be able to realise them.

Sibusisiwe Dlamini, Ngobese’s friend said they have been best friends since 2013 and Ngobese’s death has left a huge hole in the family and also in her life.

I am devastated. We knew the guy. He was our friend in high school and seeing him like that and talking to the court … hurts.

Dlamini described Ngobese as very kind, loving, and always willing to help other people.

She was very caring and she took care of everyone.

Dlamini said, at this stage, they were still not sure what happened and what had led to the shooting.