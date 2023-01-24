Concerns about scammers posing as eThekwini electricity workers

Khethukuthula Xulu

eThekwini municipality has added their voice to concerns of scammers posing as municipal electricity workers.

In a voice note circulating widely on WhatsApp, a person said the people who came to his home said they were from City Power which was the first red flag because that energy services company was owned by the City of Johannesburg and operated solely in that precinct.

The frightening thing is that they have all our addresses and they want to come into the property to change the meter. However, after calling eThekwini, I learned that there was nothing of that nature planned for our area.

ALSO READ | eThekwini Municipality debunks fake drowning reports

The city is however rolling out the smart meter project as part of its Smart City strategy, which seeks to have 350 000 smart meters installed by 2024.

When eThekwini first started this project last year, they issued a statement warning residents to be cautious as reports revealed that criminals are posing as municipal employees and contract staff.

The city said dedicated teams had been dispatched in regions to change old meters to newer smart ones.

We are aware of possible imposters during this time, which is why we advise customers to check thoroughly.

eThekwini advised customers to check for the following details before giving anyone access to their premises:

• A permanent employee who comes to your house to change your meter must produce an identification card that has their name, surname, photo, service number and they must be wearing blue overalls.

• However, a contractor will be wearing red overalls and their identification will state that they are subcontracted under a company working with the municipality.

Their identification card must include an expiry date of the contract.

• Beyond being identified by their apparel, the employee or contractor on site will have documentation pertaining to the meter change.

ALSO READ | eThekwini Municipality to axe investigator after arrest for bribery

The municipality said, to further authenticate an employee’s identification details or to report any suspicious behaviour, residents can contact its revenue protection division.

Meanwhile, spokesperson for Msunduzi Municipality, Ntobeko Mkhize, said there have not been any complaints of imposters since they started with the meter audit and meter maintenance in July last year and appealed to consumers to cooperate.

She said there are contractors who have been appointed to undertake this project.