Police get thumbs-down for latest crime stats

Security experts have given the SAPS a thumbs-down on its quarterly crime stats for October to December 2022, which were released yesterday in parliament.

During the period under review, there were 7 555 reported murders; 15 545 reported cases of sexual assault; 50 582 assaults with grievous bodily harm and 37 829 violent robberies countrywide.

Increase in crime is not surprising

KZN violence monitor Mary de Haas said the increase in crime was not surprising.

Mass shootings are becoming more common and it is obvious that the gun situation is out of control. The remedy should start by the removal of the minister and the appointment of an independent policing board. This should be followed by an immediate independent forensic audit of all senior appointments and qualifications of the office bearers in the SAPS.

The Institute for Security Studies (ISS) said it was worrying how dramatically crime stats have increased in the past two years, specifically in provinces such as KZN, Gauteng and the Eastern Cape.

Lizette Lancaster, from ISS’s crime and justice information and analysis hub, said murders are back to where they were in 2003 and 2004, when the country was very close to the peak of its violence post democracy.

Murder is the proxy for violence. It shows us how violent we are at times, and we know that between 1994 and 2011 we saw a huge drop in violent crime and murder in the country by more than 50%. We know that illegal guns were also taken off the streets. However, from 2012, we saw a weakening of the criminal justice system, which was there for everybody to see during the July unrest in 2021, where the police seemed unable to deal with the unrest and the violence.

She said there is a huge number of organised crimes and robberies in these provinces and that is because most gangsters and criminals have access to guns, which wasn’t the case 20 years ago.

She added that most of these crimes are perpetrated with guns, which makes criminals more aggressive, more arrogant and more brutal.

If we really want to understand how to reduce crime in crime hotspots like Inanda in Durban, then we really need to unpack the crime problems in these areas, especially what drives murders. We need to have these specialised units that the minister was talking about, well-established and made immune against corruption so that they properly investigate groups that are behind these crimes, whether they are politically motivated, taxi-related violence or robbery.

The country is in a bloodbath

Action Society said the country is in a bloodbath, and there was no other way to describe it.

Women and children are in grave danger every single day. This is a war. The murder of women increased by 22,1% from the previous year to 1 101 murders. That is 12 women murdered every day. In addition, four children are murdered every day. We see the rape of 138 people per day — that is one reported rape every ten minutes. During the three months under review, another 7 555 people lost their lives to murder. More than 27 000 people have been killed during the past twelve months.

“The South African Police Service does not have any preventative measures in place. We have no crime intelligence to speak of, and all the country’s detectives are severely overworked. It all flows down from the compromised senior ranks of the police.

“We are in this war because of cadre deployment and political interference in matters concerning criminal justice,” said Ian Cameron, director of community safety at Action Society.