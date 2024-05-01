Winning Proteas team is T20 coach’s top priority

Proteas coach Rob Walter says he has selected the best possible squad for the T20 World Cup. The tournament starts in June.

Former captain Temba Bavuma’s omission means Kagiso Rabada is the only black African in the 15-man squad for the tournament in the West Indies and USA in June.

“The reality and my No one imperative is to create a winning Proteas team,” Walter explained yesterday. “In order to do that, every time I have to pick the best at the time that I think will give us a chance of doing that.

“The system really needs to up the ante so that in six months, 12 months or two years time, and particular when we reach the 2027 [ODI] World Cup at home, that the demographics and representation in our team starts to look a bit different.

Also read: Opinion: End of an error as Bavuma axed