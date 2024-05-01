Duane Vermeulen laces up for one more trophy run

Duane Vermeulen will headline the Springbok contingent accompanying the Webb Ellis Cup on the third stop of the Rugby World Cup trophy tour this week.

Vermeulen, who brought an end to his playing career after helping the Boks win back-to-back world titles at France 2023, will join Malcolm Marx and Deon Fourie in taking the coveted trophy to Kimberley in the Northern Cape on Friday.

They will take the gold cup to the Diamond Pavilion Shopping Centre at 13:00, where fans will have an opportunity to snap pictures, before they head to the stadium for the top-of-the-table SA Cup clash between Griquas and the Pumas.

“Kimberley will be a hive of sporting activity this weekend, with lots of school teams in action as well as the big SA Cup clash between Griquas and the Pumas,” SA Rugby president Mark Alexander said.

“These two teams met at the same venue in the Currie Cup final of 2022, and we saw back then what a huge following rugby has in the Northern Cape. Griquas is also one of our oldest provinces, so it’s great to have the opportunity to thank the people from that part of the country for their support of the Springboks.

“The first two stops on the Trophy Blitz, in Gqeberha and George, have underlined how passionate South Africans are about the Boks and rugby in general, and we are excited to head north on this third stop of the tour.”

The SA Cup match kicks off at 14:30 and the Bok players will appear on the field with the Webb Ellis Cup at half-time.

