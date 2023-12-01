DA criticises mix-up of matric exam papers at Northdale school

By Akheel Sewsunker

There was allegedly a mix-up with the final matric papers on Wednesday at a school in Northdale, where pupils were given the afternoon’s paper instead of an earlier paper that they were meant to write.

A source, who did not wish to be named, said that it was a major breach of exam conditions.

The invigilators bundled the exam papers and handed them out and about 30 students had the wrong paper. The paper being handed out was religious studies paper 2, which was scheduled to be written on Wednesday afternoon [they were supposed to be given the English paper 3]. The pupils were shocked.

“The pupils also managed to go through the paper and they had good knowledge of what was in it and could prepare a bit. The school had to take back the papers and print out more of the correct papers. The pupils were given extra time to finish the paper,” said the source.

Head of exams in Pietermaritzburg, Silvanus Ramalu, denied claims of a mix-up, saying that nothing was reported to him.

DA KZN spokesperson on education, Dr Imran Keeka, said in a statement that the mix-up was a sign of a poorly-run department.

“The DA is extremely concerned by what appears to be a major breach in the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations process at the school yesterday [Wednesday],” said Keeka.

Keeka confirmed the information that the source shared with The Witness.

It is alarming that pupils had enough time to go through the religious studies paper to the extent that it can be considered as leaked. While not all who received this paper in the morning were writing it in the afternoon, there is always the possibility of the contents being discussed with others.

He added that these circumstances could have been a disaster.

“It has also emerged that there was a shortage of English papers delivered to the school. Upon establishing this, the school was allowed to print the number of copies that had not been supplied by the KZN Department of Education (DoE).”

“That papers were printed at a school, that the incorrect number of papers were printed and delivered by the DoE and that the wrong paper was handed out at the wrong time to the wrong pupils is an epic disaster in the examination process,” said Keeka.

The Department of Education could not be reached for comment by the time of publication.